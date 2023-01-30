Jeffrey J. Petruno, 64, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jeffrey J. Petruno (1958 – 2023)

Jeffrey J. Petruno, 64, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Letty L. (Kemmerer) Petruno. Jeff was born in Fountain Hill on April 10, 1958 to the late Julia (Svajko) and John R. Petruno. He was a Produce Manager for various food chains, including Acme, Redner’s and Weis. Jeff was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and a 1976 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. He spent many years coaching Salisbury Youth Association. Jeff enjoyed bowling, golf and sports memorabilia.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 38 years; son: Torey T. (Sarah E.) Petruno; grandchildren: Emma and Carson; brother: Mark G. (Dorothy) Petruno of Leesburg, Fla. He was predeceased by his brother: Richard J. on Aug. 17, 1999.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1:30 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055 and/or Lehigh Valley Transplant Center, 1250 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Suite 210, Allentown, PA 18103.