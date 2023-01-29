Mary Anne Weisel, 80, of West Rockhill Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Mary Anne Weisel (1942 – 2023)

Mary Anne Weisel, 80, of West Rockhill Township, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Willard E. Weisel. Mary Anne was born in Allentown on Sept. 9, 1942 to the late Louis Ralph and Gertrude S. (Haines) Ganssle. She was an office worker at Harleysville Insurance Co., Harleysville. Mary Anne was a member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Sellersville.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 59 years, last May; children: Sandra A. Weisel of Perkasie, Sharon (Steve) Shaak of East Greenville, Brian (Kathy) Weisel of Harleysville; grandchildren: Kyle (Jenn) Weisel, Meghan (Mike) D’Annunzio, Christina del Rio, James del Rio, Nathan Shaak and Adam Shaak; siblings: Louis R. (Sharon) Ganssle of Bethlehem, Gerald Ganssle of Bethlehem, William (Diane) Ganssle of Bethlehem Township; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant son: Stephen Weisel; and sister: Regina Ganssle.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Spinnerstown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Mary Anne enjoyed flowers or you may send donations in her name to Camelot for Children (in honor of her grandson), 2354 W. Emaus Ave., Allentown, PA 18103.