Water Street Crash Brings Down Poles, Closes Road for Hours

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

For businesses and residents along W. Water Street between Front and Main streets in Hellertown, Thursday turned out to be anything but business as usual after a one-car accident involving downed telephone poles and wires closed the busy roadway for hours.

Authorities said the poles were brought down when an eastbound driver hit one of them as he approached the light at Water and Main streets at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A Hellertown police officer said the driver was momentarily distracted by a cell phone and lost control of his vehicle, which then struck the curb and the pole.

He said the man wasn’t injured in the crash.

The impact of the collision, however, brought down not only the pole the driver struck but also one that was adjacent to it. Wires were left draped across parked cars and a section of sidewalk along W. Water Street between Main and Harris streets.

Following the crash, police closed Water Street to traffic in both directions while Verizon and other telecommunications crews assessed the damage, and then worked to install new poles and repair the damaged wires. Power in the area wasn’t affected.

Water Street traffic was detoured onto Front Street during the road closure, which was ongoing as of around 5 p.m. Thursday, as Verizon, Astound and Service Electric repair crews remained at the scene reattaching wires to the new poles that were erected.

Hellertown Police said they hoped to reopen the road to traffic by Thursday evening, pending the completion of the cleanup and other work by the utility crews.