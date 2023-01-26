Peggy Ann (Gozzard) King of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Peggy Ann (Gozzard) King (1932 – 2023)

Peggy Ann (Gozzard) King of Lower Saucon Township died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospice House. She was the wife of Clarence D. King, daughter of the late William and Amy (Walker) Gozzard and stepdaughter of Ethel (Tromans) Gozzard. She celebrated her 90th birthday in September and her 70th wedding anniversary in October. Peggy graduated from Hellertown High School and Bethlehem Business School and was employed at Bethlehem Steel Company and Hellertown Borough Water Authority for 26 years. She loved sports and was a PIAA women’s basketball referee for many years. She was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband; daughters: Brenda (David) Clowser and Debra (Scott) Protchko; her grandchildren: Stefanie (Ben) Rothbart, Kevin (Kacy) Clowser, Jordan (Michael) Moreau, Callie Protchko (Cody Ondos); and great-grandchildren: Luke, Clark, Isabella and Judah. She is also survived by her sons: David King and William King, and their families. She was predeceased by her sisters: Irene Schaffer and Nancy Momich.

SERVICES

A private service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy’s name may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.