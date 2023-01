Saucon Valley High School 2nd Qtr. Honor Roll: 2022-2023

About Saucon Source

Saucon Source is a member- and advertiser-supported independent local news site covering the Saucon Valley area, the Southern Lehigh area, Fountain Hill, South Bethlehem and parts of Upper Bucks County in eastern Pennsylvania. The site is updated daily and features stories we hope will help readers live better-informed lives. For more information about local news coverage or advertising on the site, please email josh@sauconsource.com.