Recent Burglaries in Lower Saucon Could Be Linked to Others: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Two burglaries reported over the weekend in Lower Saucon Township are under investigation and may be connected to other recent break-ins, both in the township and in other nearby communities, police said Monday.

In a post on the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch site, police said the most recent break-ins both happened in the 1800 block of O’Brien’s Court.

One was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when a burglar alarm was activated, and the other was reported Sunday around 9:15 p.m. after the homeowner returned from a vacation, the news release said.

Police said that in both cases the homes that were entered had been “gone through,” but said that so far it isn’t known if anything was taken.

In Friday’s break-in, police said the home was apparently entered via a rear window that was broken.

In the burglary discovered Sunday, police said they believe entry was made through an unsecured second-floor door.

“Police are continuing to investigate if these two burglaries and a reported burglary on Nov. 16 in the 1700 block of Wildberry Road, suspicious activity on Wildberry Road and burglaries that occurred in Upper Saucon Township are linked,” the release said.

It added that the Lower Saucon Township Police Department has “been in communication with neighboring jurisdictions” regarding the recent spate of incidents.

Lower Saucon Police said they are currently “taking proactive steps to increase directed patrols in the area” and urged residents to leave exterior lights on, secure all exterior doors and windows, and remember to set security alarms and keep security cameras operational if they have them. Residents are also being asked to immediately report any suspicious activity to police, as well as to notify the department if they will be away.

If police know that a resident will be away from home–as many families will be during the holiday season–officers will “complete a vacation vigilance check” on the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the O’Brien’s Court burglaries as well as the other incidents is asked to submit a tip through the LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or contact Sgt. Chris Leidy at cleidy@lowersaucontownship.org or by phone at 610-625-8738.

Police have not linked them to the cases they said Monday are being investigated as potentially being connected, but other burglaries have occurred in the township in the past two months, including burglaries on Woodfield Drive and Eagle Lane.

Police previously said that the suspicious activity observed outside a home on Wildberry Road on Nov. 20 could be connected to a Nov. 16 burglary on nearby Hawthorne Road.