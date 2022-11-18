Lower Saucon Police Investigating Third Burglary in 5 Weeks

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Although they have not commented on whether the cases could be connected, Lower Saucon Township Police said Friday they are investigating what is at least the third residential burglary to occur in the township in a little over a month.

Police said the burglary that is now under investigation occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Hawthorne Road, which is a cul de sac off Old Mill Road.

“Unknown person(s) broke a rear glass door to make entry into the residence and stole items from within,” police said in a post on their Crimewatch site.

In an Oct. 14 burglary on Eagle Lane, police said someone forced their way inside a home by smashing a rear glass sliding door.

In a burglary that occurred one day prior on Woodfield Drive, police said the home was accessed by someone who “forced entry through a kitchen window.”

Whoever broke into the Woodfield Drive home “ransacked the interior…and stole approximately $2,000 cash,” police said last month. Jewelry, cash, handguns and “personal items” were stolen from the home on Eagle Lane, police said when they announced their investigation into that case.

As of Friday, police had not announced any arrests in either of the October burglaries.

Police did not provide a description of what was stolen from the Hawthorne Road home.

Anyone with information or home surveillance recordings from the area of the Hawthorne Road break-in is being asked to submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch tipline or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org. Tips and other information regarding the Woodfield Drive and/or Eagle Lane burglary investigations should also be directed to Marth, who is in charge of investigating those cases.