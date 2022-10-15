Lower Saucon Police Investigating Burglary on Woodfield Drive

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A burglary that occurred at a residence in the 1500 block of Woodfield Drive Thursday is under investigation by Lower Saucon Township Police.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Saturday, police said the home was burglarized sometime between 11:46 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Police said an unknown person or unknown individuals “forced entry through a kitchen window, ransacked the interior of the home and stole approximately $2,000 cash.”

According to police, “a smaller, dark-colored SUV was observed parked on the street at approximately 12:15 p.m. with a white male driver inside wearing blue gloves and possibly a cap.”

Another neighbor reported seeing a smaller burgundy-colored SUV parked in the same area at approximately 2 p.m., police added.

Anyone with information or home surveillance that may be helpful to the investigation is being asked to submit tips via the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.