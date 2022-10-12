Lower Saucon Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Activity’

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police Wednesday asked for the public’s assistance with their investigation into what they described as a recent incident involving “suspicious activity.”

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the suspicious activity occurred last month at a property in the 1800 block of Apple Tree Lane.

“Sometime over the weekend of Sept. 24, 2022…patio chair covers were removed, (there was) damage to a window, etc.,” police said.

In their post, police shared a link to a YouTube video (see embed below) in which a man can be seen walking around a home in daylight.

“Police would like to identify the pictured male who was observed on security surveillance walking to the rear of the home to see (if) he has any information,” they said.

Anyone with information about the man is being asked to submit a tip through the department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to call 610-759-2200.