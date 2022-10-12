Lower Saucon PD Hosting Annual ‘Fill the Police Car’ Food Drive

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The holidays are approaching, which means many people will be thinking about ways of helping others in their community. One way you can help is by donating to the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s 4th annual Fill the Police Car Food Drive.

The food drive began Monday, Oct. 10, and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Drop boxes are located in the Lower Saucon Township Police Department office and the township administrative offices next door at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa. Another box is located at the Lower Saucon Authority office, which is located next to the municipal complex at 3706 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa.

All three offices are open to accept drop-offs of donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All donated food items will be given to the New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church food bank in Lower Saucon Township.

According to a police department flyer about the food drive, the food bank is especially in need of peanut butter, canned meat and canned tuna at the present time.