Saucon Source Presents Donation to Local Food Bank

Credit: Chris Christian

Pastor Lisa Borrell said Thursday that the food bank at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lower Saucon Township has seen a sizable increase in the number of local families it serves since the COVID-19 pandemic began, likely due to higher unemployment and other economic repercussions related to the crisis.

Borrell was at the food bank to accept a $300 donation from Saucon Source publisher Josh Popichak, who presented her with a check that she said will be put to good use.

Approximately 100 families rely on the food bank to help keep hunger at bay each month, Borrell said, as she stood inside the pantry piled high with everything from boxes of spaghetti to peanut butter to laundry detergent.

In spite of its reputation as an affluent area, the Saucon Valley is home to many families who struggle to pay bills, she said. Borrell noted that some are forced to make heartwrenching decisions–such as whether to purchase food or medicine–due to their financial situation.

The donation from Saucon Source was one of three that were made possible thanks to two other local business sponsors–Blair Custom Homes Inc. and Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet Care–and the support of readers who entered our Holiday Lights Contest & Tour.

Two other local charities–the Allentown Rescue Mission and the Center for Animal Health & Welfare—each received a $300 donation following the contest, which was held in December. The winning entry was submitted by Nazareth resident Brian Daugherty.

To learn more about the New Jerusalem Food Bank and how you can help, click here.