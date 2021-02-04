Savor Valentine’s Day Romance at Newly-Renovated Banquet Hall

If ever there has been a year to do something different for Valentine’s Day, it is probably 2021. Many cherished holidays have been celebrated in unique ways over the past year. New traditions have begun, and this Feb. 14 promises to be no exception.

In Hellertown, Chef Joe Stout of ChefMeals and ChefStreetKitchen is offering two unique options for a romantic (and delicious) dinner: takeout from his kitchen or a socially-distanced dining experience at Dewey Fire Company’s newly-renovated banquet hall.

Stout has scheduled three seatings for Sunday, Feb. 14: 2 to 4 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The banquet hall at 502 Durham Street, Hellertown will be specially decorated for the occasion by Beyond Decor, and the dinner will be accompanied by music and raffles.

The main course choices for the four-course dinner are:

Mushroom Bolognese over Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bowtie Pasta

Prosciutto-Wrapped Stuffed Pepper Chicken with Cream Sauce

Roasted Mustard Shallot Salmon

Filet Mignon with Herb Garlic Butter

Each entree comes with a choice of appetizer, a salad, two sides and a shareable dessert: either a BAMS Mini Carrot Cake or Chocolate Drizzled Fruit Skewers with Sea Salt.

To view the menu/pricing and purchase tickets, visit the Dewey Fire Co. website.

Note that non-alcoholic beverages including water and soft drinks are included with the dinner. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase separately.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the dinner. Attendees must wear masks when entering the building as well as at other times when not eating and drinking while seated.

Takeout will also be available Sunday, Feb. 14 with curbside pickup from 3 to 5 p.m.

The takeout menu choices–which each include a baby green salad and dessert–are:

Chicken Marsala over Herb Rice

Beef Stewed over Herb Rice

Penne Primavera

To place a takeout order for Valentine’s Day, call or text 610-905-7413.

For more information about ChefMeals and ChefStreet Kitchen, visit ChefMeals.co.