View the WINNERS of Saucon Source’s 2020 Holiday Lights Contest

Congratulations to Bryan Daugherty of 3 Washington Street, Nazareth, and the Lehigh and Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum in Bethlehem for winning our 2020 Holiday Lights Contest, Tour and Fundraiser, sponsored by Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet CareBlair Custom Homes Inc. and Saucon Source.

Daugherty used a lovely display of holiday lights to line the roof and siding of his Victorian-style home, and his trees and shrubs are decorated with festive and colorful lights.

The home received just over one-third of the nearly 500 votes cast, and beat out 26 other homes with festive displays.

Bryan Dougherty’s historic home at 3 Washington Street in Nazareth is the winning home in our 2020 Holiday Lights Contest.

The Lehigh and Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum at 705 Linden Street in Bethlehem is decked out with an array of multi-colored lights on the front and side of the building. It even has lights lining its “railroad crossing” signs.

The museum received more than 40 percent of the 329 votes cast, beating out the five other business submissions.

The Lehigh and Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum on Linden Street in Bethlehem is the winning business in our 2020 Holiday Lights Contest.

More than 800 votes were cast by our readers over the past week.

The winning entrants will receive wonderful prize baskets, which include gift cards totaling more than $100 to businesses such as Thai Thai IIROOT Crafted Cocktail MixersSimpliciTea & Co., PEEPS & Co., Keystone Pub and Apollo Grill.

Saucon Source thanks everyone who entered the contest and took time to vote in it. The festive efforts of our 33 entrants will result in a charitable donation to the Allentown Rescue Mission, the Center for Animal Health and Welfare and the Community Food Bank for the Hellertown Area Ministerium.

We are also grateful to our friends at Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet Care and Blair Custom Homes Inc. for helping put together the prize baskets our winners will receive as well as supporting this fundraiser with donation commitments. Their generosity is exemplary of how our local small business community never fails to support others in times of need.

Please stay tuned for the delivery of the prize baskets and donations in the near future.

Below is a map containing all of the contest entries, so you can treat yourself to another tour of the decorated homes and businesses–and admire the displays of our two winners!

View 2020 Saucon Source Lights Tour in a full screen map

Holiday Lights contest

