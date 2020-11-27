ENTER the 2020 Saucon Source Holiday Lights Contest & Tour

After a long and crazy year, the holiday season is finally here! What better way to put 2020 in the rearview mirror than by decking out your home or business with a dazzling array of twinkling lights.

The fun doesn’t end there, however. Show off your hard work and help bring joy to others by entering Saucon Source’s 2020 Holiday Lights Contest and Tour, co-sponsored by Bob’s Valley Wide Carpet Care and Blair Custom Homes (see form, below).

This year’s contest will also serve as a fundraiser to help raise money for local charities. For each submission, Saucon Source and our two co-sponsors will each make a donation to our three recipients.

The fundraiser will benefit the Allentown Rescue Mission, the Center for Animal Health and Welfare and the Community Food Bank for the Hellertown Area Ministerium.

The Allentown Rescue Mission (ARM) has been providing support for homeless men in the Lehigh Valley area for 120 years. ARM offers men in need everything from a simple meal or night of shelter, to more intensive, long-term assistance.

They are constantly looking for donations, volunteers and a variety of other types of assistance. More information is available on their website.

The Center for Animal Health and Welfare is a private, no-kill shelter located in Williams Township. They offer foster and adoption services for cats and dogs, as well as a low-cost spay/neuter program.

Fundraising, donations and bequests make up 90 percent of the center’s income. Their website has more information about ways to donate.

The Community Food Bank for the Hellertown Area Ministerium (HAM) is housed at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lower Saucon Township. The food bank is supported with food, monetary donations and volunteer time from HAM congregations, as well as community groups and individuals.

Volunteers are always welcome to assist with unloading the truck and food distribution. More information about getting involved can be found on the church’s website.

To enter the contest, simply fill out and submit the form below, along with a clear, preferably large file photo (jpeg/png) of your home or business. The contest is open to all homes and businesses located in Saucon Valley, Lehigh Valley and Upper Bucks County.

Please put “Holiday Lights Contest” in the subject line.

See below for additional contest rules.

Eligible entries will be featured in a “2020 Saucon Source Holiday Lights Tour” gallery on Saucon Source, and voted on by readers in a poll from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21.

Two prizes–one each for the winning house and business–will be awarded. Winners will receive a gift card valued at $100 or more. Be sure to follow Saucon Source on Facebook and subscribe to our free newsletter for more updates on the prizes!

CONTEST RULES: No purchase necessary to enter. Only one entry will be accepted per household. By sharing a photo, i.e. entering the contest, the submitter acknowledges that the photo is their original work and that they have the legal authority to share it publicly. Photos shall not include any identifiable individuals. The sender consents to share their address along with the photo for limited use within an interactive map of local light displays for purposes related to the contest, including voting and seasonal entertainment. All voting on entries will take place only online during the specified time period. Saucon Source will make every reasonable effort to ensure that voting is secure and fair. Two winners–the home and business entrants whose respective photos received the most votes at the conclusion of the voting period–will be announced on or about Dec. 22, 2020. Neither Saucon Source LLC nor the contest co-sponsors are responsible for any entries not received due to technical or other issues, or any other errors and/or omissions related to the execution of the contest. By entering the contest, the submitter agrees to hold harmless Saucon Source LLC, its co-sponsors and any related business entities if for any reason they believe participation in said contest has caused them harm. In the event of a dispute arising from this contest, Saucon Source LLC and its ownership will be the sole arbiter. Saucon Source LLC reserves the right to reject any photo that is not in keeping with community standards of taste and decorum.

Entry Form