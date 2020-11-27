Quakertown Community Outreach Closet Accepting Clothing Donations

Just in time to help the less fortunate during the holidays, a local nonprofit organization is accepting donations of clothing as part of its mission to help serve families in need.

The Quakertown Community Outreach Closet is located at 15 S. 14th Street in Quakertown, on the lower level of West End Styles.

Donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing are accepted Monday mornings.

Individuals in need can schedule an appointment to shop for free clothes by calling the Closet at 215-536-7708.

Appointments are scheduled during weekly shopping hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Please note that the Quakertown Community Outreach Closet will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2.

The mission of Quakertown Community Outreach is “to provide a network of resources, services and support for those in need from our community.”

Additional resources can be found on the organization’s website.

For more information, visit the site and join them on Facebook.