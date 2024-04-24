Attend a Free Info. Session for Future Precision Machinists at NCC

Northampton Community College’s 9-week Precision Machining Training Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and will provide students with the skills for high-demand machining positions in the Lehigh Valley and Pocono areas.

Northampton Community College will host two free information sessions this month to provide an overview of its Precision Machining Training Program. The 9-week program funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development will provide students with the skills for high-demand machining positions in the Lehigh Valley and Pocono areas.

Attendees will gain knowledge of manufacturing processes, including safety protocols, blueprint reading, shop math, measurement using calipers and Vernier scales, and the operation of drills, lathes and milling machines.

Information sessions will be held at the Fowler Family Southside Center, 511 E. Third St. in Bethlehem, on Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. and Tuesday, April 30, at 3:30 p.m. Attendance at one of the information sessions is required in order to be considered for admittance to the program.

For more information or to register for NCC’s Precision Machining Training program, visit the NCC website or contact Sarah Ellis at 610-332-6172 or se****@no*********.edu.

