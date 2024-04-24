Spring Senior Fair: State Rep. McNeill to Host Event

State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) will host her office’s annual Spring Senior Fair on Friday, April 26 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Whitehall Mall.

State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) will host her office’s annual Spring Senior Fair on Friday, April 26 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Whitehall Mall. McNeill said she will be joined by her colleague in Harrisburg, state Sen. Nick Miller (D-14), along with her office staff, who will be available to help constituents learn about and apply for state programs that will help maximize their quality of life during the event.

Over 70 vendors will be present and will have information on programs and services for seniors, along with blood pressure, blood glucose and depression screenings, fall risk assessments and medication safety education. Free refreshments will be available and attendees will also have a chance to win door prizes.

The senior fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and there is a Facebook event which anyone planning to attend can RSVP to.

