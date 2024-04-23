Another Upper Bucks Dirt Bike Theft Under Investigation

According to Springfield Township Police, the latest theft happened Sunday, April 21 in the 1500 block of State Road.

Just days after state police say dirt bikes were stolen from a property in Haycock Township, another seemingly similar theft of dirt bikes occurred in nearby Springfield Township, Bucks County.

Police said that shortly before 3 a.m., three men “of thin build” who were wearing hoodies entered a detached garage and stole Yamaha, Kawasaki and Husqvarna bikes, photos of which were shared by the department online (see below).

“Evidence collected thus far indicates three subjects were involved and travelled east on State Road (toward Rt. 212), pushing the dirt bikes,” officials with the department said in an announcement published on their Crimewatch site.

“One of the bikes was started once on State Road,” police added.

Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard something is being asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department immediately and reference case #20240421M0581.

Below photos provided by Springfield Township Police Department/Crimewatch