Police

3 Masked Men Stole Dirt Bikes, Police Say

43 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Police Emergency Fire Lights

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from a property on Old School Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from a property on Old School Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County.

In a news release Friday, police said the theft happened around 2 a.m. April 16 on a property where dirt bikes and motorcycles were being stored in a trailer.

Policed said three male suspects “armed with crowbars and a handgun” and wearing black clothing, face masks and red gloves entered a garage on the property before breaking into the trailer.

The stolen dirt bikes were described as a 2006 blue Suzuki DRZ 125L and a 2009 green Kawasaki KX100.

Police said their investigation into the theft is continuing.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment