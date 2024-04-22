3 Masked Men Stole Dirt Bikes, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from a property on Old School Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating the theft of two dirt bikes from a property on Old School Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County.

In a news release Friday, police said the theft happened around 2 a.m. April 16 on a property where dirt bikes and motorcycles were being stored in a trailer.

Policed said three male suspects “armed with crowbars and a handgun” and wearing black clothing, face masks and red gloves entered a garage on the property before breaking into the trailer.

The stolen dirt bikes were described as a 2006 blue Suzuki DRZ 125L and a 2009 green Kawasaki KX100.

Police said their investigation into the theft is continuing.