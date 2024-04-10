$18K in Vinyl Plank Flooring Stolen in Credit Card Scheme, Police Say

Approximately $18,000 in vinyl plank flooring was stolen from an upper Bucks County distributor in a scheme that involved the use of fraudulent credit card numbers, state police at Dublin said Wednesday.

According to police, multiple individuals were involved in the weeks-long scheme, in which materials were purchased at a Milford Square Pike flooring supply business using credit cards and picked up before the charges were disputed.

“The cards were eventually marked as fraudulent,” police said.

In their news release, police said one of the people allegedly involved in the theft was a delivery driver who was arrested earlier this month “during another attempt to purchase flooring materials with a fraudulent credit card number.”

They identified the driver as 22-year-old Bill Juan Mendez-Geraldino of Passaic, N.J., who according to Bucks County court records is facing five felony counts of conspiracy, including two counts of conspiracy involving theft and three counts of conspiracy involving the use of an access device.

According to Mendez-Geraldino’s court docket, he was arraigned on the charges by District Judge Lisa Gaier in Quakertown on April 3 and then sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $75,000 bail.

Mendez-Geraldino’s bail was later reduced to 10 percent of $10,000 by court order, according to the docket, which indicated that as of April 10 he was still incarcerated.

The docket did not list an attorney for Mendez-Geraldino.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M, Dublin barracks, and Bucks County court records.