Mom Allowed 16-Year-Old Son to Host Drinking/Drug Party: Police

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said a 38-year-old upper Bucks County woman and her 16-year-old son are both facing charges after the boy allegedly hosted a house party that involved underage drinking, drug use and the presence of guns.

Police said in a news release that approximately 50 people attended the party on the first floor of a home on Milford Square Pike in Milford Township on Friday evening, March 29.

The party was held by the teen “with his mother’s permission” and the woman was “upstairs allowing the party to occur” while it was happening, police said.

During the gathering, the boy “was observed to be waving a firearm around,” the release said.

Troopers who responded to the scene disbanded the party and recovered the weapon after receiving consent to search the home, police said.

The release indicated that charges have been filed in the case, but did not specify their nature.

“This investigation is pending court hearings,” it said.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.