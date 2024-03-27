Police

Police: Who Stole Pickup in Upper Bucks?

2 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Pennsylvania PA State Police Trooper PSP

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Wednesday they are investigating a vehicle theft in Nockamixon Township, upper Bucks County.

According to a news release, a 39-year-old Blue Bell man reported that his white 1998 Ford F-150 truck was discovered stolen from a property in the 200 block of Traugers Crossing Road on March 7 at 11:50 a.m.

Police said the owner last saw the pickup on March 6 at 4 p.m.

The news release said that police have entered the vehicle’s identifying information into a national crime database, but that “there are currently no investigative leads.”

Anyone with information about the stolen truck should contact the PSP Dublin barracks.

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

