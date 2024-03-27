Police: Who Stole Pickup in Upper Bucks?

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Wednesday they are investigating a vehicle theft in Nockamixon Township, upper Bucks County.

According to a news release, a 39-year-old Blue Bell man reported that his white 1998 Ford F-150 truck was discovered stolen from a property in the 200 block of Traugers Crossing Road on March 7 at 11:50 a.m.

Police said the owner last saw the pickup on March 6 at 4 p.m.

The news release said that police have entered the vehicle’s identifying information into a national crime database, but that “there are currently no investigative leads.”

Anyone with information about the stolen truck should contact the PSP Dublin barracks.