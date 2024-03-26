Community Police

Woman Duped by ‘Publishers Clearing House’ Scam, Police Say

17 mins ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Phone Scam

Police in upper Bucks County say an 80-year-old woman was scammed out of money last December via someone who called and told her she had won the famous Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Police in upper Bucks County say an 80-year-old woman was scammed out of money last December via someone who called and told her she had won the famous Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

In fact, state police at Dublin said, the Kintnersville resident was being deceived as part of a con job.

In a March 25 news release, police said the woman–believing she had won a cash prize in the sweepstakes–proceeded to send “multiple cashier’s checks to secure the prize money.”

Police did not disclose how much money the victim lost to the scam, but said their investigation into it is ongoing.

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment