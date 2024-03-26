Carol A. (Snyder) Matey, 71, of Lower Saucon Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Carol A. (Snyder) Matey, 71, of Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Carol A. (Snyder) Matey (1952 – 2024)

Carol A. (Snyder) Matey, 71, of Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of Ronald J. Matey. Carol was born in Bethlehem on May 6, 1952 to the late William and Marion (Bickert) Snyder. She was the co-founder of Matey’s American Pie Company and Matey’s Famous Steaks & Pizzas, Fountain Hill. Carol was a 1970 graduate of Hellertown High School. She enjoyed working in the outdoors, and also loved her dogs and baking.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 52 years last May, she is survived by her son: Michael R. (Timothy J. Barndt) of Bethlehem.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc,. 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a celebration of life at 6 p.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

The Mateys prefer no flowers, but memorial considerations in Carol’s name may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.