Salisbury Township Starting Spring Branch Collection

Residents are asked to place branches (with no other yard waste included) at the curb by 6 p.m. Sunday for pickup.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Salisbury Township Public Works Department will begin its annual curbside spring branch collection on Monday, April 8.

Township residents are asked to place branches–with no other yard waste included–at the curb after 6 p.m. Sunday for pickup. Crews will traverse the township during the week to collect them.

Larger branches should be bundled with twine, while smaller branches and twigs should be placed unbagged in an open container with the lid off. Large branches can be no longer than five feet long and five inches in diameter.

Only five bundles or containers per property may be placed at the curb.

For more information, visit the Salisbury Township website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.