Northampton County to Train 100 Digital Navigators

There is a growing need for help with digital literacy, and Northampton County is putting 100 people to work as digital navigators to help those who need assistance.

The county recently announced that it will use $10,000 of its broadband American Rescue Plan funds to pay for training, which will teach the navigators how to pair people with devices, find local free and low-cost internet options for low-income residents, and help them learn digital skills.

“Northampton County has the opportunity to partner with the National Digital Inclusion Alliance to train 100 individuals on the navigator platform,” Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in a statement. “If organizations are willing to send a staff member for training, we will have a team of Navigators ready to help anyone who does not know how to access the Internet or how to use a certain device.”

Some digital navigators will also provide guidance on online resources, such as healthcare, for people with disabilities, returning citizens, higher education students and caregivers to K-12 students.

“Digital navigators are familiar with their community’s resources related to digital equity. They offer guidance on connectivity, devices and digital skills, help residents learn to use critical online services, and recommend resources,” a news release about the new program said.

“Navigators can be volunteers, cross-trained existing staff or dedicated new hires,” it stated.

Anyone who is interested in training to be a digital navigator should contact the Northampton County Department of Community & Economic Development at 610-829-6306 for more information. Training sessions will be held this spring.

