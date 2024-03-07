Northampton County Adding 3 Secure Ballot Drop Boxes

The additional boxes mean that county residents who opt to vote by mail-in ballot in the upcoming primary election will have access to a total of seven drop boxes.

Northampton County voters will soon have access to three more secure ballot drop boxes, election officials announced Tuesday at an Election Commission meeting. The additional boxes mean that county residents who opt to vote by mail-in ballot in the upcoming primary election will have access to a total of seven drop boxes, in addition to the option to mail their ballot via the U.S. Postal Service.

The new drop boxes will be located at the Washington Township Municipal Building (main entrance vestibule) at 1021 Washington Blvd., Bangor; the East Allen Township Municipal Building (main lobby) at 5344 Nor-Bath Blvd., Northampton; and the NCC Fowler Family Southside Center (main lobby) at 511 E. 3rd St., Bethlehem. Additional ballot drop boxes will continue to be available at the Northampton County Courthouse Rotunda at 669 Washington St., Easton; the Northampton County Human Services Building (main entrance vestibule) at 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem; the Northampton County 911 Center (main vestibule) at 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth; and Bethlehem City Hall (main lobby) at 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem.

Accessing drop-off boxes does not require going through security at any location, officials said.

Hours of availability typically vary by location, and will be announced by county officials closer to the election.

Applications for mail-in and civilian absentee ballots are available in the county Elections Office or online. The last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 16, officials said.

The 2024 Pennsylvania primary election will be held Tuesday, April 23.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.