BCCC to Host Human Trafficking Awareness Forum

Bucks County Community College will hold a free forum on Thursday, March 7, to raise awareness about human trafficking and how to prevent it.

Human trafficking is the exploitation of people for labor or commercial sex. It is a problem that currently affects more than 27 million people worldwide, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The forum will be held in-person and streamed live online for those who register in advance. It will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Gallagher Room at BCCC’s Rollins Center campus, 275 Swamp Road, Newtown.

Allegra Cressman, director of programming at Worthwhile Wear, a nonprofit organization that serves human trafficking survivors, will speak about how the organization is working to end modern-day slavery. Cressman has extensive experience in this field, having previously served as executive director at Family Promise of the Main Line and the housing program director at Keystone Opportunity Center.

In addition to services it provides survivors of human trafficking, Worthwhile Wear also operates thrift stores in Plumsteadville and Collegeville, which help to fund its mission and provide employment opportunities for women in its programs.

The forum will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the human trafficking crisis and ways to help end it.

The event is being sponsored by BCCC’s office of DEI Programs and the Bucks Catholic Student Association. To learn more, contact di*******@bu***.edu.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.