Lehigh Hikes Tuition 4.5% for 2024-2025

Lehigh University’s Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that undergraduate tuition will increase by 4.5 percent in the 2024-2025 academic year, rising to $63,930. The university said its total cost of attendance–which includes tuition, fees and typical room and board charges–will also increase by 4.5 percent, to $82,200.

“Lehigh provides an outstanding education and student experience for all Lehigh students,” said Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Nathan Urban in a news release about the tuition hike. “Lehigh graduates go on to successful careers and lives, and data show that a Lehigh degree is among the most valuable college degrees in the country.”

The school also touted the financial assistance it provides many of its students, noting that more than 55 percent of Lehigh students received some type of financial aid last year. The Lehigh Commitment further ensures that students from families with incomes of less than $75,000 a year pay no tuition, officials with the university said.

The release said revenue from tuition and associated fees funds approximately 59 percent of Lehigh’s operating budget, with grants, gifts and endowment distributions funding most of the rest of it.

Roughly 95 percent of last year’s Lehigh graduates have found employment, are continuing their education or are pursuing military or volunteer service, the school said, with an average starting salary of $76,000 reported for members of the Class of 2023.

“Our goal is to support an outstanding student experience, while acknowledging the substantial investment made by students and their families in higher education,” said Lehigh’s Vice President for Finance and Administration Michael Todd. “We are dedicated to providing an unparalleled educational experience that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed for success on a global landscape.”