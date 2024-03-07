Moravian University Awarded $20K Grant to Expand Student Food Pantry

Moravian University will expand its Mo’s Cupboard student food pantry program with the addition of two new satellite locations, the school announced.

Moravian University will receive nearly $20,000 in state funding to expand its Mo’s Cupboard program, which provides food, personal care items and other resources to students in need.

The Bethlehem university said a $19,985 grant award from the 2023-24 PA Hunger-Free Campus program–a statewide initiative to combat food insecurity and reduce hunger on college campuses–will be used to expand Mo’s Cupboard with the creation of two satellite locations: one on the South (Priscilla Payne Hurd) campus and one at the school’s Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center (SMRC). The new locations will help improve student access to fresh and nonperishable food items, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

“We’re grateful to be awarded these funds which directly benefit Moravian students on campus that may need help,” said Greg Meyer, Dean for Community Wellness at Moravian University. “Mo’s Cupboard relies on donations of money and supplies from the community and while we’ve enjoyed tremendous support, additional funding for our students is a huge help and always welcome.”

To learn more or make a gift to Mo’s Cupboard, visit the Mo’s Cupboard Gift Page.

