Walter J. Yeager, 79, of Salisbury Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Walter J. Yeager, 79, of Salisbury Township, died Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Walter J. Yeager (1944 – 2024)

Walter J. Yeager, 79, of Salisbury Township, died Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. He was the husband of Anna Mae “Amy” (Cawley) Yeager. Walter was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 28, 1944 to the late Ernest F. and Julianna (Miller) Yeager. He was a Draftsman/Designer at Mack Trucks for 30 years, until retiring. Walter attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hellertown. He enjoyed archery.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 55.5 years, Walter has a brother: Henry J. of Kunkletown; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother: Ernest F.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Walter’s visitation period from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Wednesday’s visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Walter’s name may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.