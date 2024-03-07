Ana P. Sa, 41, of Bethlehem Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Ana P. Sa, 41, of Bethlehem Township, died Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Ana P. Sa (1982 – 2024)

Ana P. Sa, 41, of Bethlehem Township, died Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of Mario C. Sa. Ana was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 26, 1982 to Rufino O. and Maria (Silva) Henriques of Bethlehem. She was a hairdresser at Supercuts, Quakertown, for 22 years. Ana was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Her comfort place was visiting the beach several times a year.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 12 years; parents; children: Daniella M., Matthew J., at home; siblings: Pedro (Melissa) of Bethlehem Township.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Theresa’s, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. Interment will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.