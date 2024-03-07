Joseph J. Sennetti, 66, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joseph J. Sennetti, 66, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Joseph J. Sennetti (1957 – 2024)

Joseph J. Sennetti, 66, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 5, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Susan E. (Libricz) Sennetti. He was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 15, 1957 to the late John J. and Helen C. (Schmidt) Sennetti. Joseph owned and operated J&S Disposal Service, Bethlehem, which was his lifetime career. He was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Joseph enjoyed walking his beloved dog Jocko, cooking, fishing, camping, going to the horse track and spending time with family and friends. He was a true testament to hard work, honesty and family values.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 40 years; Jocko, his beloved dog; he is also survived by children: Shannan M. (John) Petersen of Easton, Kayla L. of Wind Gap, Nathan J. and Nicholas J., both of Breinigsville; siblings: Dorisann Berger of Germansville, Diane (Gilbert) Rodriguez of Bethlehem, Linda (William) Scott of West Chester, Rudolph (Susan) Prickler of Emmaus, John (Susanne) of Miami, Fla., Anthony Prickler of West Virginia, Andrew (Christine) Prickler of Bethlehem; granddaughter: Iris LJ. He was predeceased by brother: Robert Prickler.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Joseph’s visitation from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 1:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Blue Grillhouse, 4431 Easton Ave., Bethlehem, immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph’s name may be made for the purchase of a tree by the Bethlehem Parks Department. Checks should be made payable to the City of Bethlehem, care of the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.