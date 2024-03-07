Sandra Elaine Kirka, 81, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Sandra Elaine Kirka, 81, of Hellertown, died Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Sandra Elaine Kirka (1942 – 2024)

Sandra Elaine Kirka, 81, of Hellertown, died Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late Frank S. “Butch” Kirka, who died Nov. 15, 2006. Sandra was born in Lower Saucon Township on Nov. 30, 1942 to the late Stephen J. Sr. and Arlene C. (Koch) Wentzel. She was a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Sandra is survived by sons: Frank A. (Sheri Vega) of Bath, John S. (Pamela) of Mertztown, Kevin J. (Mary Beth) of Hellertown; siblings: Stephen J. Jr. (Carolyn) Wentzel of Center Valley, Kathryn E. (Kim) Griffiths of Hellertown, Debra J. (Silas J. Jr.) Rodenbach of Hellertown; grandchildren: Amanda, Kailey, Samantha and Morgan; great-granddaughters: Addison, Charlotte, Madelyn, Sadie; step-granddaughter: Angela; step-great-grandson: Zachary. She was predeceased by siblings: Betty Jane Littlefield, Mildred W. Cahn, Shirley J. Ebert.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Sandra’s visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.