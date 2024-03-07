Police: Who Stole Kawasaki Dirt Bike?

Lower Saucon Township Police said Thursday they are investigating the theft of a Kawasaki dirt bike from a residence in the 4100 block of Countryside Lane.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

On their Crimewatch site, police shared a photo of the green dirt bike, which they said was stolen around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6 by two unidentified people.

Police shared a link to a 5-second video recorded by a security camera that shows the two suspects–dressed in black–walking on the property. Both appear to be wearing some type of face covering.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at em****@lo*****************.org or 610-625-8722 or to submit a tip through their Crimewatch tipline.