Moravian Partnership Creates Fast Track to Master’s in Music Therapy

Moravian University in Bethlehem has entered into a partnership with Chester County’s Immaculata University to provide fast-track access to a master’s degree in music therapy for Moravian students.

The agreement offers guaranteed preferred admission to the master’s in music therapy program for graduates with a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Moravian. In addition, Moravian students will receive a 20 percent tuition discount on Immaculata’s music therapy programs.

The master’s in music therapy program at Immaculata provides training in the musical, clinical and theoretical components of music therapy, which is the use of music to help improve quality of life.

The program offers two track options: the Master of Music Therapy and Counseling (MMTC) and the Master of Arts in Music Therapy (MAMT). The MMTC program emphasizes psychotherapeutic practices that integrate mental health counseling and music therapy, while the MAMT program focuses on professional practice in music therapy.

All courses are offered face-to-face and are available on weekends and evenings at Immaculata’s Malvern campus. The program can be completed in four to eight semesters, depending on the program track.

Since Moravian does not offer an undergraduate degree in music therapy, Immaculata also offers equivalency courses for students, which can allow them to obtain board certification during their program and start their music therapy career before graduation, a news release about the partnership said.

Located in Bethlehem, Pa., Moravian University is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in the United States. Founded in 1742, the school has two campuses and enrolls approximately 2,400 students. Immaculata is a private Roman Catholic university located in East Whiteland Township, Chester County, Pa. Founded in 1920, the school also enrolls approximately 2,400 students.

