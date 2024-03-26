LVIA Sees February Surge in Passenger Traffic

Due to the number of passengers traveling for the holiday, for the first time ever the airport needed to open its overflow parking lot during Presidents Day weekend, a news release noted.

Following a major traffic uptick in January, Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) officials announced that 69,912 passengers traveled through it in February, representing an 8.1 percent increase from the same month in 2023. The February total was also the highest number of passengers to fly out of ABE in February since 2020.

“Certainly, the addition of new destinations like Denver and Melbourne (Florida) have given the region more options when choosing ABE,” said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.

According to the airport, Allegiant recorded a 17.8 percent increase in the number of passengers traveling on its planes in February. American and Delta’s traffic numbers remained flat, and United saw a decrease in traffic of 10.4 percent from February 2023.

The news release also noted that changes are coming to the airport which will help improve the passenger experience there. Construction crews are preparing to build a new bar in the center of the Wilfred M. “Wiley” Post Jr. Concourse and a concession renovation project will allow for the opening of grab-and-go kiosk Which Wich and a Zekraft cafe and coffee shop. Zekraft operates several other locations in the Lehigh Valley. As part of the renovations, the Airport Gift Shop is also being redesigned.

“We’re really excited about providing a more extensive menu of food vendors with great options for passengers,” Stoudt said.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.