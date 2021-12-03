Zekraft: ‘Curators of Taste’ Expanding Bethlehem’s Culinary Scene

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

At Zekraft—Curators of Taste in Bethlehem, owners Zeke and Elaine Zelker aim not only to provide a high-quality food menu and an aesthetically-pleasing atmosphere, but also to nourish the community with their giving and friendly attitude.

Zeke, a filmmaker, and Elaine, a photographer, incorporate their artistic sensibilities into the eatery, hence the subtitle “Curators of Taste.” A veteran of the food industry, Zeke teamed up with his wife during the pandemic to explore their other muse: food.

Located at in the Gateway at Greenway Park building at 306 S. New Street in Bethlehem, the Zelkers’ up-and-coming cafe features weekly, eclectic menus with lots of character.

Credit: Zekraft/Instagram

Their organic, fair-trade coffee options include traditionally-brewed coffee, available hot or iced, along with cappuccinos, Americanos and other espresso beverages, as well as tea and chai drinks. They offer a variety of soups, salads and tartines (open-faced sandwiches) made with locally-sourced ingredients from growers like Scholl’s Orchard in Bethlehem and Apple Ridge Farm in Saylorsburg. Also on the menu are a variety of baked goods, house-made granola and desserts like butterscotch pudding. In addition, those who follow a kosher diet will find a plethora of options available at Zekfraft, as Zeke has experience serving kosher food, having once operated a restaurant in Israel.

Many gluten-free options are also available for individuals with a sensitivity to wheat.

Zekraft offers a catering service, which includes cocktail and wine accompaniments as options. They also offer at-home delivery, which allows customers to conveniently enjoy their fresh, delicious menu items. All of their packaging is recyclable and eco-friendly.

The restaurant also has a customer loyalty program by which customers can earn discounts.

Credit: Zekraft/Instagram

In the future, Zeke and Elaine plan to open additional locations in the area, and they’re looking forward to scheduling live events at Zekraft after the pandemic recedes.

Providing excellent customer service is a high priority for the entire Zekraft team.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without our staff: Ashley, Eric, Becca, Aryanna, Kaitlyn and Greg,” said Zeke. The Zelkers noted that they are still hiring at Zekraft, and encouraged candidates with food industry experience to apply.

The staff of Zekraft enjoy giving back to the Bethlehem community, which includes a thriving restaurant scene but also a significant number of food-insecure residents.

“I grew up with limited means,” said Zeke, “so I’ve learned the value of helping the community. It’s not about money; it’s about doing the right thing.”

Zekraft is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday, and will be closed on Christmas Day in accordance with their culture of caring for their employees. They accept all major credit cards, and a parking garage in which the first 30 minutes are free is located next door.

They can be found on Instagram @zekraft and Facebook @zekraftcuratorsoftaste, and customers can sign up to receive updates via their weekly newsletter at Zekraft.com.