Saucon Source Opens Satellite South Bethlehem Office

Saucon Source has announced that as part of its efforts to better serve readers in the Fountain Hill and South Bethlehem communities it covers, it has opened a satellite office at Venture X in Bethlehem.

The new space will provide the local online news publisher with a convenient location from which to document important stories related to business, development, arts, culture, community events and more, as well as provide opportunities for future growth.

Venture X is a coworking office space located in Gateway at Greenway Park, a six-story Class A office building at S. New and W. Third streets. It is home to a number of other small, local businesses, as well as a new state-of-the-art podcast recording studio, which publisher Josh Popichak said he and reporter-producer Jonny Hart will utilize for their No Rain Date weekly prodcast.

Other building tenants include at 306 S. New Street include Zest bar+grille, the newly-opened breakfast and lunch eatery Zekraft and St. Luke’s OB/GYN – A Woman’s Place.

As part of its Venture X membership, Saucon Source has made a commitment to telling the stories of some of the diverse startup enterprises that are flourishing within its walls.

“I’m excited to have an opportunity to expand our news coverage as well as our advertising base from within the heart of South Bethlehem’s thriving business district,” said Saucon Source publisher Josh Popichak.

“As a Southside native who attended Fountain Hill Elementary School and Broughal Middle School and has lived in Fountain Hill for the past nine years, my roots here run deep,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to telling more stories about how our city’s unique past connects with the present-day renaissance that South Bethlehem is experiencing, as well as continuing to expand our Fountain Hill coverage.”

The new focus won’t diminish Saucon Source’s commitment to covering Saucon Valley news, Popichak said, but represents an expansion of the business to meet the information needs of readers, many of whom are underserved by traditional news media in the area.

In addition to covering the core communities of Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township Saucon Source reports on news in the Southern Lehigh and Upper Bucks areas.

Its primary office will continue to be located at 656 Main St., Suite 2, in Hellertown.

Meetings at that location as well as in South Bethlehem will be by appointment.

To learn more, please email josh@sauconsource.com or call 610-442-3370.