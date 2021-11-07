Crews Respond to Scene of Hellertown Corvette Fire

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Contributed photo

A dark, quiet Sunday evening in Hellertown suddenly ended when a sports car caught on fire on W. High Street, with fire and emergency crews responding quickly to the scene.

An eyewitness shared photos with Saucon Source of firefighters who could be seen working to extinguish the burning yellow Corvette with its driver’s side door left open.

Contributed photo

According to the witness, the car was engulfed by flames near W. High and Whitaker streets.

There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the fire, and it was unclear what may have caused it.

Note: This is a breaking news story. It will be updated if or when additional information becomes available.