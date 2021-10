Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The volunteers who contribute their time and talent to helping keep Lower Saucon Township safe welcomed members of the community to an open house Tuesday, where they promoted fire safety and encouraged others to join Lower Saucon Fire Rescue.

The open house was held at Leithsville Fire Station from 6 to 8 p.m. and featured food, music, truck displays, the fire prevention trailer, and fire and rescue demonstrations.

Photos by Chris Christian