Lower Saucon Fire Rescue Hosts ‘Touch-a-Truck’ at Giant (Photos)

Credit: Chris Christian

Families and individuals of all ages enjoyed the opportunity to inspect local firefighting equipment up close and learn more about the heroes who operate it at Lower Saucon Fire Rescue’s Touch-a-Truck event held in the Giant parking lot on Rt. 412 Tuesday evening.

The event is always a hit with little ones, but is also popular with adults who want to learn more about the fire company. As Lower Saucon Fire Rescue officials explained at a recent township council meeting, Touch-a-Truck nights are also an opportunity for them to potentially recruit new volunteers.

To learn more about Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, along with volunteer opportunities, visit LowerSauconFire.org and follow LSFR on Facebook.

Photos by Chris Christian