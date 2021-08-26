John Lau Gutshall Jr., of Quakertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

John Lau Gutshall Jr., born July 9, 1954, died Aug. 25, 2021, peacefully in Quakertown. Born of Anna Mae (Trumbower) Gutshall of Quakertown and the late John L. Gutshall, he lived with and was a supportive companion to his mother since his father’s death in 1999. John graduated from Saucon Valley High School in 1972, and worked as a mechanic at the former Day-Timers in Allentown. He drove school bus for the Palisades School District. John was a member of the Bethlehem Masonic Lodge. Health challenges visited John in his later years. May God rest his soul, bring him peace and take him home.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother, he is survived by siblings: Jean Gutshall Hart (Clint), Mark J. (Cindy), Andrew J. (Rachel). He was the loving, teasing, corny-joke-telling uncle to Anya Hart, and Lainey and Eva Gutshall. John is survived by many Gutshall relatives in Pennsylvania and beyond, as well as Trumbower aunts, uncles and cousins spread across the U.S.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main St. (rear), Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 6 p.m. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online memorial tributes at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made toward funeral expenses, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.