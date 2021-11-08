Which Local Businesses Are Offering Veterans Day Discounts?

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

This Thursday, Nov. 11, many local and nationwide businesses are offering Veterans Day discounts to veterans in recognition of the service and sacrifices they have offered our country.

While some of these deals are only in effect on Veterans Day itself, some businesses are offering ongoing deals for vets throughout November. We will continue to update this story with more local deals as they are announced.

A more complete list of nationwide businesses offering Veterans Day discounts can be found from the Veterans Affairs website.

Saucon Source’s No Rain Date podcast recently featured Balanced Warriors, a local yoga organization offering free yoga classes at the Hellertown American Legion to veterans and their spouses year-round. We invite local vets to check out the episode or stop by one of their free yoga classes to learn about the benefits yoga can provide.

Springtown Inn

The Springtown Inn is offering free dinner to veterans on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. Veterans can choose from an entrée menu consisting of seafood cakes, prime rib or chicken parmesan. They will also receive a salad and dessert.

The Springtown Inn says reservations are required, and they can be arranged by calling (610) 436-7262. Veterans must show ID to receive the free meal. The Springtown Inn is located at 3258 Main Street in Springtown.

Carl’s Corner

Carl’s Corner in Bethlehem is honoring veterans with their “Golden Tickets” promotion again this year. Non-veterans can contribute to the cause by purchasing a golden ticket for $5. Tickets are then pinned to the the front bulletin, which veterans in uniform or with ID can redeem for a Steak Break, Deli Delight or Burger Deal.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a free order of ten boneless wings and fries to veterans and active service members with ID on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout, but online ordering is excluded.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering free meals to all veterans and active military from a select menu on Nov. 11. The offer is dine-in only, and beverages and gratuity are not included.

Denny’s

Veterans and active military personnel can stop by Denny’s for a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon. The offer is for dine-in customers only.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering a free entrée from a select menu on Nov. 11 to veterans and active-duty military members with ID. All entrées come with Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and a choice of homemade soup or house salad.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reserve military members can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu at Red Lobster locations on Nov. 11. Military ID or proof of service is required to redeem the offer.

Sheetz

Sheetz is offering a free half turkey or half ham sub and a regular fountain drink to veterans with IDon Nov. 11. Veterans can also receive a $9 car wash at locations offering that service.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse locations will be handing out meal vouchers in their parking lot on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to veterans with ID. Vouchers can be redeemed for a free entrée from a select menu, two sides and a drink through May 30, 2022.

Non-restaurants offering Veterans Day deals include:

Main Street Gym

Hellertown’s Main Street Gym is offering the first month of membership free to all veterans and service members throughout November. The gym is also running a fundraiser this month to support the Hellertown American Legion. They are selling military appreciation t-shirts printed by Saucon Valley Sporting goods, and for each shirt sold $5 will be donated to the Legion.

Main Street Gym is located at 910 Main Street in Hellertown.

Great Clips and Sports Clips

Great Clips and Sports Clips are offering free haircuts to veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11.

If your business or a business you know is offering veterans discounts this month, let us know by emailing hart.jonny@yahoo.com or josh@sauconsource.com.