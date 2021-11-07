No Rain Date NRD Ep. 79: How Yoga is Helping Veterans Lessen Symptoms of PTSD

To all those who have served our country, Happy Veterans Day. On Episode 78 of No Rain Date–in our interview with Hellertown resident, Marine Corps veteran and yoga instructor Liz Thompson–our focus is on veterans and their health. After serving a tour of duty during the Iraq War in 2004-2005, Liz returned to the U.S. and civilian life, only to gradually discover that she hadn’t left the horrors of war behind. Despite some initial reluctance, she decided to try yoga as a means of reasserting control over her life. The rhythmic breathing and thoughtfulness of this ancient form of physical fitness helped her focus on her mental health and healing. Eventually she became a certified yoga instructor so she could help other veterans experience the same benefits from it. Today, she gives back to members of the local military community by leading a free yoga class for fellow veterans at the Hellertown American Legion, and through the nonprofit she founded, Balanced Warriors. Learn more and register for a class on the Balanced Warriors website. As always, Josh has a news roundup of the latest local news, including the results of last week’s competitive local school board, borough council and township council races.

