Elections: Republicans Sweep Lower Saucon Township Council Races

Among the races Lower Saucon Township voters decided in Tuesday’s general election were two for township council, in which a total of three seats were up for grabs.

The Republicans on the ballots captured all three seats, according to Northampton County’s unofficial results, which will likely give them a 4-1 majority on council come January.

The winners in the race for two 4-year seats on council were incumbents Jason Banonis and Tom Carocci, who defeated Democratic challengers George Gress and Victoria Opthof-Cordaro.

The winner of a two-year council seat was Jennifer Zavacky, who defeated Democrat Tom Roney.

Roney, Opthof-Cordaro and Gress ran as a team, as did Zavacky, Carocci and Banonis.

According to the county’s unofficial election results, in the race for the two-year seat Zavacky received 2,068 votes (57.5 percent) to Roney’s 1,528 votes (42.5 percent).

In the race for the four-year seats, Banonis received 2,012 votes (28.2 percent), Carocci received 1,979 votes (27.8 percent), Opthof-Cordaro received 1,568 votes (22 percent) and Gress received 1,562 votes (21.9 percent). There were also four write-in votes (approximately 0.1 percent of the total) according to the county’s unofficial results.

County-wide voter turnout was approximately 32.2 percent, including mail-in ballots and ballots cast on Election Day, which was slightly higher than the figure recorded two years ago–28.05 percent–before voting by mail was possible for all Pennsylvania residents.

Northampton County’s election results won’t be official until they are formally certified, which doesn’t happen until absentee and overseas ballots are counted. Certification typically happens a couple of weeks after the general election is held.

Lower Saucon Township Council meetings are generally held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Lower Saucon Town Hall, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem.

The next township council meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about council, meeting agendas, minutes and the township, visit LowerSauconTownship.org and follow Lower Saucon Township on Facebook.

