Q&A with the Candidates for Lower Saucon Township Council

When Lower Saucon Township voters head to the polls Nov. 2, or when they complete their mail-in ballots before then, they’ll be selecting from among six candidates vying for three of the five seats on township council. Four candidates–two Republicans and two Democrats–are vying for two four-year council seats, and two candidates–one Democrat and one Republican–are competing for a two-year council term.

As part of our mission to help inform readers before they vote in local elections, Saucon Source recently provided all of the township council candidates with a set of questions about their experience and current issues facing the township.

You will find their answers below. Please note that these answers have been edited for consistency with regard to grammar, punctuation, spelling and our editorial style.

Candidates also had the option to submit a photo along with their answers, and if they did it is included alongside their answers below.

To view a sample ballot for this and other Northampton County races, click here.

For more information about where and how to vote in Pennsylvania’s upcoming elections, visit VOTE.pa.gov. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

COUNCIL RACE #1: Four-year term (VOTE FOR TWO)

Victoria Opthof-Cordaro (Democrat)

Why are you running for a seat on Lower Saucon Township Council?

I am running to give back to the Lower Saucon community I grew up in. I want to ensure my children enjoy the same quality of life living here that I do. I want to see our council get back to working for residents and the good of the community.

Please describe your qualifications and other pertinent experience for serving on council.

Twenty-five-year township resident; BA, political science; attorney (admitted 2009) with strong municipal experience; member of anti-bullying task force with Saucon Valley School District; Elder of First Presbyterian Church, Easton; past board member of Safe Harbor homeless shelter and League of Women Voters, Northampton County.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing Lower Saucon Township and what will you do to address it, if elected?

An open and honest council that treats EVERYONE with respect and compassion. My opponents have embarked on a campaign of intimidation with every matter that comes before council. Citizens’ voices are stifled with a three-minute speaking limit. The volunteer fire chiefs, the volunteer library representatives, the township engineers, Hellertown’s governing representatives, community reporters, our police force, township residents and other council members have all been on the receiving end of the aggressive and condescending tone put forth by my opponents. I will use my position on council to create an atmosphere of transparency and friendliness with everyone I encounter. I will promote policies that increase community participation, awareness of township issues and volunteerism within the township.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the township and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

Council and committee meetings should occur in a hybrid fashion, so residents can participate in person and virtually. Our council and committee agendas should be available for public view as soon as possible before the meeting, not 24 hours. Residents should receive email and mailed newsletters that indicate what items are being considered before council and how your council has voted. I will develop a more robust social media presence to help publicize township business, voting records and events. I want to make township council a welcoming place where everyone can be proud of how business is conducted.

There are numerous retail and commercial vacancies along the Rt. 378 corridor. What can be done to reinvigorate the corridor and the climate for small businesses in Lower Saucon in general? What do you envision council doing to achieve this, if anything?

I would hold meetings with various developers and realtors to seek their advice for the best development options available for the 378 corridor. I will consider a tax incentive overlay district on Rt. 378 to attract developers and retailers to use the space. I will promote a small business spotlight segment on council meetings to allow local businesses to promote their trade. If elected, I will promote our small businesses on social media and in monthly newsletters. I believe that a diverse commercial tax base is the best way to protect our homeowners from increased taxes.

Would you support expanding the landfill in Lower Saucon Township: A.) Yes. B.) No. C.) Yes, but only under certain circumstances. (*Please explain your answer as necessary.)

C. The landfill currently brings in substantial revenue. Any expansion needs to be weighed against the impact it has on our township resources and quality of life. We need to ensure that any expansion comes with protections for all residents to ensure a high quality of life in the township.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

Visit my campaign website: Dems4LST.org.

Visit my campaign Facebook page: Democrats for Lower Saucon Township.

I welcome any questions about my campaign or township matters at: Change@dems4lst.org.

Thank you for your time in considering my candidacy and I hope to earn your vote!

Jason Banonis (Republican)

Why are you running for a seat on Lower Saucon Township Council?

I believe in an improved quality of life shared by all, balanced economic growth and fiscal responsibility. All of these are critical to maintaining the quality of life in our community. I am committed to openness, fairness, equal representation, mutual respect and sound and informed decision-making in the best interests of the township.

I am so committed to this cause that since first being elected to Township Council almost two years ago, I refused to accept a single dime of taxpayer-funded salary given to Township Council members. I continue to pledge to refuse to take any taxpayer-funded salary for the duration of my four-year term if re-elected.

Please describe your qualifications and other pertinent experience for serving on council.

My wife and I have lived in Lower Saucon Township for more than 20 years. My extended family has been in Saucon Valley for four generations. We are a part of this community and want our children to have a wonderful place to return and raise their families.

I am Managing Attorney of the Lehigh Valley office of a civil litigation defense firm of 500 lawyers with offices throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Ohio and Florida. I also am Past President of the Pennsylvania Defense Institute and 2020 Defense Attorney of the Year for the State of Pennsylvania.

As the current Vice President of Lower Saucon Township Council, I serve many roles, including the following:

• Council Liaison to the WalkWorks Steering Committee Active Transportation Plan for Lower Saucon Township

• Council Liaison to the Township Police Contract Negotiating Team

• Council Liaison to the Parks and Recreation Committee

• Council Liaison to the Township Pension Advisory Committee

• Vice Chair to Saucon Valley Partnership (with Saucon Valley School District and Hellertown Borough)

My past public service to the Saucon Valley community includes:

• Lower Saucon Township Zoning Hearing Board – Chairman (10 yrs.)

• Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League – Former board member and coach

• Saucon Valley Youth Basketball – Former coach

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing Lower Saucon Township and what will you do to address it, if elected?

The most pressing issue facing Lower Saucon Township is municipal and household finances in an era of economic uncertainty, record inflation and high tax burdens. I am pleased to have voted to deliver a 20 percent tax cut to the local property tax in 2020, and another 20 percent tax cut to the earned income tax (EIT) in 2021. Continued sound fiscal management of taxpayer funds makes these cuts possible. The township now has reserves on hand to operate for 18 months without adding any new tax revenue. It is unrealistic and unfair to continue to tax our residents at exorbitant and unsustainable rates, especially those on fixed incomes. I refuse to treat the taxpayers as an ATM.

Though we are on solid financial ground, the township faces some uncertainty in the coming years. We continue to rely heavily on the Bethlehem Landfill as a disproportionate part of the tax base; $2 million of a roughly $7.5 million township budget. The rest comes mainly from local property taxes and earned income taxes. The landfill has a limited lifespan, and the 30 percent of the township budget that it represents cannot be easily replaced. To continue to ignore this simply shirks our responsibility and puts off a growing problem. We must continue to control costs. We also must anticipate and seek to diversify the township’s tax base to be ready for the potential closure of the landfill. Otherwise, the looming $2 million shortfall will fall squarely on the already over-taxed backs of each and every homeowner and worker.

In my less than two years on council, I proposed and helped create the Route 378 Economic Development Task Force. Its goal is to improve and promote taxable commercial business in the single largest commercially zoned area of the township. I also served as the Council Liaison to the WalkWorks Active Transportation Plan. The plan provides a roadmap for pedestrian and bicycle infrastructural improvements, sorely needed to provide greater accessibility and promote Rt. 378 as a destination.

I have impressed upon township management and staff the need for advancing the Route 378 Task Force, in cooperation with the various stakeholders. I also pushed for implementation of the improvements recommended in the Active Transportation Plan. Both the task force and plan have important purposes and immediate need. Both will be followed through to completion if I am re-elected.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the township and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

The lack of regular and meaningful local coverage of Lower Saucon Township Council meetings and results since taking office in 2020 is concerning. It suppresses from the residents the many accomplishments of the majority of council over the past two years. To correct this, I voted to direct the Township Manager to identify and get accurate price quotes for technology to livestream council meetings. Streaming council meetings directly will provide greater accessibility and eliminate our dependence on third party outlets. Virtual meetings will provide direct communication and hopefully greater and more productive participation in local government.

We also rearranged the council meeting calendar to set earlier dates for creation and publication of the annual township budget to occur before Election Day. Past councils routinely completed the budget process and increased taxes later in the year, often occurring after Election Day, immune to the consequences of an election. This change provides greater transparency and public input for the use of our taxpayer funds.

There are numerous retail and commercial vacancies along the Rt. 378 corridor. What can be done to reinvigorate the corridor and the climate for small businesses in Lower Saucon in general? What do you envision council doing to achieve this, if anything?

The time to make Rt. 378 our “Main Street” is now. Improvements to the 378 corridor are necessary to diversify our tax base and avoid the risks to homeowners and workers shouldering the burden of lost taxes from a closed landfill. Efforts are already underway through the Route 378 Economic Development Task Force and the Active Transportation Plan. Check out the Plan on the Township website: LowerSauconTownship.org. I am determined and will use my experience to bring together the various interests to make the improvements to Rt. 378 a reality.

Would you support expanding the landfill in Lower Saucon Township: A.) Yes. B.) No. C.) Yes, but only under certain circumstances. (*Please explain your answer as necessary.)

The only correct answer is C–perhaps under certain circumstances.

As stated above, the landfill remains a significant source of township income. When it goes away, we are left with a huge hole in the township balance sheet. Equally important, it will never fully go away in our lifetimes. It will continue to decompose and off-gas for at least 30 years, providing an important source of renewable energy. It will require structural and environmental oversight even when unmanned and no longer taking in waste.

If any of my opponents says he or she would not support considering expansion, they are telling you they intend to increase our taxes more than 30 percent to cover this hole. None have brought forth any ideas to identify alternate sources of revenue. In fact, while I have been trying to diversify our tax base, my opponents failed to pay attention to the landfill until just before election season. They, and others, yet again seek to make it a political hot-button topic. Just like some who repeatedly voted for expansion, they attack the landfill to stir up attention and pander for your votes (and their township council salaries paid with your tax dollars). Rather than attack and vilify the landfill, we must work together to find solutions that meet our funding needs, while making us less dependent on such a large single source of tax revenue.

There are no plans before the township for any landfill expansion since a northern realignment was previously approved and is in the DEP process. If any such plans come forward while I am on council, I remain committed to keeping an open mind. I will consider the interests of all and make informed decisions based on the information available. I remain fully committed to finding alternate workable solutions to reduce any burden to our residents and taxpayers. I also continue to identify opportunities to use existing open space funds to responsibly preserve land for the benefit of residents and the environment.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

I encourage all voters to do their homework and vote wisely. Please visit LowerSauconNow.org–the campaign website I share with Jennifer Zavacky (running for the two-year term) and Councilman Tom Carocci (also running for one of the two four-year terms).

My Township e-mail address is: jbanonis@lowersaucontownship.org and my mobile number is: (610) 585-2373. I promise to return all communications in a timely manner.

George J. Gress (Democrat)

Why are you running for a seat on Lower Saucon Township Council?

I grew up in Lower Saucon Township, and I’ve lived here for 35 years now. I want to maintain the beautiful rural landscape that is the reason so many people want to come to Lower Saucon Township.

Please describe your qualifications and other pertinent experience for serving on council.

I am a past councilman on Lower Saucon Township Council, past president of Se-Wy-Co Volunteer Fire Company, current board member on the Lower Saucon Authority, treasurer of the Lower Saucon Township Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association and assistant scoutmaster for BSA Troop 191 in Center Valley.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing Lower Saucon Township and what will you do to address it, if elected?

We have a major issue right now with how the current majority of council speaks to residents they do not agree with. Council chambers is not a courtroom, and residents and visitors deserve to come there with no time limit and express their problems or issues to council and be treated with respect and courtesy at all times.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the township and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

There needs to be full transparency of all of council’s actions for all residents to see. There have been several requests since in-person meetings resumed to also do Zoom simultaneously, so those who may not be able to get to the Township Building can still participate in a council meeting. I suggest not only a Zoom meeting, but also livestreamed council meetings on Facebook.

There are numerous retail and commercial vacancies along the Rt. 378 corridor. What can be done to reinvigorate the corridor and the climate for small businesses in Lower Saucon in general? What do you envision council doing to achieve this, if anything?

We need to do whatever possible to draw in businesses to this important commercial and retail section of our township. There needs to be a strong anchor store along that stretch to draw in shoppers. Without a prominent business to draw in customers, who would then shop at smaller stores, it is very difficult for small businesses owners to sustain a profitable venture in this area.

Would you support expanding the landfill in Lower Saucon Township: A.) Yes. B.) No. C.) Yes, but only under certain circumstances. (*Please explain your answer as necessary.)

My answer is C. There is language spelled out in the township’s landfill agreement to ensure that there are protections in place for both the township and its residents. Those engineers and professionals need to be employed and utilized by the township to ensure that all procedures are followed by the landfill operators. The landfill is a large source of revenue for this township, but that does not justify allowing landfill operators to do whatever they want to the detriment of township residents and their property values.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

Please visit our Facebook page at Democrats for Lower Saucon Township, and you can also visit our website at Dems4LST.org.

Tom Carocci (Republican)

Why are you running for a seat on Lower Saucon Township Council?

I want to promote a township government that provides excellent service to residents and is fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars. To me that means remaining debt-free, having a strategic open space policy, and supporting police, fire services and the Hellertown library and pool. These initiatives will help preserve the future of the township for our children.

Please describe your qualifications and other pertinent experience for serving on council.

My qualifications are my current and past public service. I have served on Lower Saucon Council since January 2020 and currently serve as the council liaison to the Fire Services Committee, Lower Saucon Authority and the Landfill Committee. I have served on the township Planning Commission for the past five years and on the Environmental Advisory Committee for the past eight years.

I also serve as the Chairman of the Northampton County Revenue Appeals Board.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing Lower Saucon Township and what will you do to address it, if elected?

I want to continue the township’s fiscal responsibility and ensure the township remains debt-free. This means we need to identify new sources of township revenue to replace the revenue that will be lost when the landfill eventually closes; specifically encouraging smart development along the Rt. 378 corridor.

Now that the police have a new five-year contract, I want to ensure they have the best technology to do their jobs. I also want to ensure that our fire services volunteers have modernized fire houses and the best equipment and training.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the township and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

In January, in the interest of transparency, I proposed and initiated a new council meeting calendar that allows township residents to see a township budget with spending levels and tax rates–prior to going to the polls on Election Day. Past councils refused to hold votes on spending and tax increases until after voters went to the polls. For example, in 2019, the budget was not voted for publication until after election day. The year before, former Councilman George Gress purposely waited until a late December council meeting to double a property tax (.50 mil to 1.00 mil) on residents–long after Election Day–during the holidays when he thought residents would not be paying attention.

I also want to invest in technology that will allow all township meetings to be held simultaneously online and in person so that more township residents can participate. As always, I will ensure council continues to strictly abide by the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act for public meetings.

There are numerous retail and commercial vacancies along the Rt. 378 corridor. What can be done to reinvigorate the corridor and the climate for small businesses in Lower Saucon in general? What do you envision council doing to achieve this, if anything?

I would like to see a mix of small and medium size businesses on the Rt. 378 corridor. We need to continue to press our state representatives to fund improvement to state road Rt. 378. I am concerned about traffic and would not want to undertake any project that would substantially increase traffic in the township.

Would you support expanding the landfill in Lower Saucon Township: A.) Yes. B.) No. C.) Yes, but only under certain circumstances. (*Please explain your answer as necessary.)

There is no plan before the township for any additional expansion of the landfill. Any candidate that answers this question in the definitive is unfit to serve. Candidates for council, council members, Zoning Hearing Board and Planning Committee members such as myself owe all residents and businesses a duty to not prejudge any plans or ideas that may be submitted. The tax-paying resident deserves and is entitled to full hearings and the opportunity to submit proposed projects and ideas without publicly stated bias against them by candidates that will have to vote on those projects.

I will remain open-minded, conduct due diligence and question all taxpayer and business ideas for growth and expansion. Possibly all of the above and then some, is the only rational answer to this question.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

LowerSauconNow.org

COUNCIL RACE #2: Two-year term (VOTE FOR ONE)

Tom Roney (Democrat)

Why are you running for a seat on Lower Saucon Township Council?

I see this as an opportunity to give back to Lower Saucon and help make this a great place to live and raise a family by creating an environment of open and honest communication and idea-sharing between the residents and the council.

Please describe your qualifications and other pertinent experience for serving on council.

I completed my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education. I spent 40 years in management positions where I was responsible for creating an annual budget–and then I was accountable for sticking to that budget.

I served in the U.S. Army, including one year in Vietnam with an Infantry company. I currently serve as the President of the Lehigh Valley chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America. I volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and have served as a Team Leader for four international Habitat Global Village build teams (one in Costa Rica, three in Vietnam).

I have experience as a volunteer Liaison for American Field Services, a student exchange program that places students from other countries with host families in the United States to promote better understanding of other cultures for the student and for the host family. My family is currently hosting our 18th exchange student, and she is attending Saucon Valley High School.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing Lower Saucon Township and what will you do to address it, if elected?

While visiting neighborhoods across the township, I have talked to many residents who have commented that they are afraid to speak at council meetings for fear of being treated like a defendant in a trial. The arbitrary time limit (that only seems to be enforced when the speaker does not agree with council) discourages open, two-way communication. When elected (see below)…

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the township and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

Post agendas in advance, and minutes as soon as possible, for all township meetings; invite more residents to participate in committees–get input from multiple sources to make the best decision(s) for the community; allow sufficient time for discussion;

during meetings, follow some basic rules; ask questions; listen respectfully; ask for clarification when necessary; respond appropriately. If you commit to take action, follow through.

Do neighborhood walks to knock on doors and engage residents in conversation about what they see as the issues facing them in their neighborhood; hold local “Town Hall” meetings in Steel City, Four Seasons, Society Hill, Leithsville, Wassergas, etc.; publish a newsletter that captures the feedback we get in these walks and Town Hall meetings; let them know we care about them and their needs, not what the township needs from them!

There are numerous retail and commercial vacancies along the Rt. 378 corridor. What can be done to reinvigorate the corridor and the climate for small businesses in Lower Saucon in general? What do you envision council doing to achieve this, if anything

Council can/should set up meetings with local (Lehigh Valley) developers to find out what the current trends are. What are developers looking for when they examine possible locations to develop? I would propose a Neighborhood Improvement Zone (NIZ) for areas like the 378 corridor to attract investors. It may cost tax dollars in the near term, but will generate long-term growth and attract other businesses.

Would you support expanding the landfill in Lower Saucon Township: A.) Yes. B.) No. C.) Yes, but only under certain circumstances. (*Please explain your answer as necessary.)

C.) If the township cannot find replacement revenue streams, we could consider additional landfill space. It would need to be in an area that is zoned properly, has all necessary DEP approvals and has proper controls and oversight as administered by the township, not by the landfill operators. We could limit the quantity of accepted waste and charge a higher tipping fee to accommodate for this decrease. Finally, we should be looking into how we can reclaim the landfill areas that are supposedly stable. It may have the potential as greenspace, or an equestrian center or some other community-based use.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

Go to Dems4LST.com for more information! Or look us up on Facebook at Democrats for Lower Saucon Township.

Please vote on Nov. 2!

Jennifer Zavacky (Republican)

Why are you running for a seat on Lower Saucon Township Council?

As a 23-year resident of Lower Saucon Township and lifetime Lehigh Valley native, I am excited about the opportunity to represent my community on Lower Saucon Township’s Council team. I am passionate about keeping Lower Saucon a safe and affordable place to live, work and play. I have witnessed the current progress that LST Council leadership has made through smart, informed and intelligent decisions over the past year-and-a-half. When I heard that the two-year council seat would be open, I jumped at the chance to help support these important initiatives. Both Jason Banonis and Tom Carocci have done an amazing job since joining council in 2020. I look forward to joining them and keeping this positive momentum going!

Please describe your qualifications and other pertinent experience for serving on council.

As a council member, I will tap into my community connections, volunteer involvement, team-building talents and business acumen.

Community and volunteering will always be an important part of my work/life balance. I am an active member of our community in several volunteer capacities. I served for four years as the Assistant Varsity Coach for Saucon Valley High School Girls’ Lacrosse, leading our team to three years of district championship titles. I am a current board member for Saucon’s Youth Lacrosse program, as well as an active volunteer with New Bethany Ministries and Volunteer Center of Lehigh Valley.

I work full-time as a Sr. Alliances Manager and regional team leader for a global business and technology consulting firm. My role focuses on business development, establishing meaningful alliances and building partnerships. If elected to council, I will bring my energy and talents as a leader, mentor, parent, coach and natural people-connector to guide our township into the future. Essentially, this local leadership position will give me the opportunity to serve in a meaningful, yet different, volunteer capacity.

What do you believe is the most pressing issue facing Lower Saucon Township and what will you do to address it, if elected?

I believe in continuous improvement and keeping an eye on what’s ahead. We must evaluate and explore all viable strategies toward rebalancing sources of township revenues. Council needs to partner with community and regional stakeholders and make decisions in a sound and fiscally responsible way which holds the interests of Lower Saucon Township residents and community at the very center. I am particularly interested in the township’s strategic plan and vision to reduce the dependency on the landfill. We need to look ahead and act strategically with a vision that will provide us a roadmap for alternative sources of revenue, without burdening our tax-paying residents.

What, if anything, do you think would help improve communication between the township and residents? If elected, what will you do to promote transparency in local government?

I would first seek to understand and uncover where communication between the township and the residents may be breaking down. Defining and articulating a problem statement will help to solve the potential challenges at hand. Perhaps strategies such as being able to listen into council meetings, communication campaigns and developing creative ways to solicit resident input can be employed to improve trust and transparency.

I would also look to local media outlets to report on township meetings and activities in an unbiased and factual manner, so that all views and opinions are shared. Residents want to trust that communications illustrate all the facts at hand.

There are numerous retail and commercial vacancies along the Rt. 378 corridor. What can be done to reinvigorate the corridor and the climate for small businesses in Lower Saucon in general? What do you envision council doing to achieve this, if anything?

I look forward to collaborating with community stakeholders, fellow council members, development advisors and residents to ensure the unmatched quality of living here in Lower Saucon. We have such an amazing opportunity to develop small and local business opportunities in LST, as well as explore national brands or businesses that could add value to our community and the 378 corridor. Personally, I would enjoy seeing us gain a small coffee house, a grocery option and more dining venues. I am excited to dig in and work with the Route 378 Task Force. Kudos to Jason Banonis for spearheading the formation of this important initiative.

Would you support expanding the landfill in Lower Saucon Township: A.) Yes. B.) No. C.) Yes, but only under certain circumstances. (*Please explain your answer as necessary.)

Yes, but only under certain circumstances. This is such an important topic that cannot be taken lightly, nor should there be quick, uninformed decisions. I had an opportunity to visit the landfill and tour the operations. I was impressed by the professional nature in which it is managed, as well as their neighborly approach toward problem resolution. I would commit to keeping an open mind to make sure the best avenue is chosen for our residents from both a financial and environmental standpoint.

Where can voters learn more about you and your campaign?

LowerSauconNow.org