When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown & Lower Saucon?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Although many area municipalities rescheduled their Trick-or-Treat nights due to Friday evening’s ominous weather forecast, Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township’s Trick-or-Treat isn’t postponed due to the wind and the heavy rain that is forecast to fall.

That’s because ever since a poll was conducted in which a majority of residents said they favor Trick-or-Treat being held on Halloween night, the event has had a permanent date of Oct. 31 in Saucon Valley.

So Trick-or-Treat 2021 will be held in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., as it was decided by local officials months ago.

Communities that rescheduled their Trick-or-Treat nights from Friday evening to Sunday evening because of the threat of rain/wind include Fountain Hill, Coopersburg, Upper Saucon Township and Bethlehem.

As of Friday evening, the area forecast for Trick-or-Treat’s Sunday time slot was looking good, with clear skies and cool temperatures expected. According to the National Weather Service forecast, the low Sunday night is expected to be around 45 degrees.

The weather on Sunday also looks good for the Springtown Halloween Parade, which will be held at 1 p.m. The high that day will be around 61 degrees, according to the forecast.

The Lower Saucon Township Police Department has shared the following Trick-or-Treat safety tips, to help ensure that everyone has a fun–and safe–candy-collecting adventure.

For more safety tips as well as other updates, follow the LSTPD on their Crimewatch site.

Avoid trick or treating alone. Walk in groups or with an adult.

Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.

Wear fluorescent or brightly-colored costumes.

Only walk on sidewalks or on the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.

Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks whenever possible.

Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others to see you.

Always WALK and DO NOT run from house to house.

Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips and falls.

DO NOT enter homes unless you are with an adult. Only visit well-lit houses.

DO NOT accept rides from strangers.

Take all treats home and let your parents inspect them before you eat them.

Eat only factory-packaged treats. Avoid eating any homemade treats.

Households who plan to participate in Trick-or-Treat by handing out candy are advised to keep their porch lights on.