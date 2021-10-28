Fountain Hill, Other Communities Postpone Trick-or-Treat

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Nobody enjoys walking around in a wet Halloween costume or trying to eat soggy candy bars, but the safety of participants is the reason why officials in Fountain Hill borough, the City of Bethlehem, Salisbury Township and a number of other local communities are opting to postpone their Trick-or-Treat nights from Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 31.

The forecast for Friday afternoon is for heavy rain and wind to develop, with torrential rain and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected during the early evening period, when Trick-or-Treat would normally be held. The National Weather Service, in a forecast update published Thursday, said the Nor’easter could dump one-and-a-half to two inches of rain on the Lehigh Valley from Friday evening into Saturday.

“Due to the abysmal Friday forecast, Fountain Hill Borough Council has moved Trick or Treat to 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on SUNDAY, Oct. 31, 2021,” officials announced Thursday in a post on the borough’s new Facebook page. “This event will be rain or shine on SUNDAY.”

“The council and staff of the Borough of Fountain Hill always put the safety and enjoyment of our residents first, which is why this decision was made!” the statement indicated. “We hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Halloween!”

Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township was already scheduled to be held Sunday, Halloween night, from 6 to 8 p.m., when dry conditions are expected to prevail.

Trick-or-Treat in Upper Saucon Township is scheduled to be held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., with a rain date for the event of Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. if the weather fails to cooperate. Coopersburg borough and Lower Milford Township–which are also part of the Southern Lehigh School District–typically follow the same schedule.

Trick-or-Treat in Springfield Township, Bucks County, will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. The Springtown Halloween Parade is also scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.