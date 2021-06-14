When Will Trick-or-Treat 2021 Be Held in Upper Saucon Township?

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

It’s still months away, but the date for Upper Saucon Township’s annual Trick-or-Treat was carved into a proverbial pumpkin by supervisors at their meeting Monday evening.

Supervisors unanimously approved Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. as this year’s official Trick-or-Treat time. They also approved a rain date: Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Typically, Coopersburg borough–which is encircled by the township–schedules its Trick-or-Treat to coincide with its larger neighbor’s observation of the beloved Halloween tradition.

Hellertown borough’s Trick-or-Treat this year will be held Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. The borough several years ago asked residents to vote in a poll to determine when the event should be held. The majority of poll-takers chose Halloween, i.e. October 31.